Patna (Bihar) September 1 (ANI): After the video of a policeman throwing hot milk on a tea boy went viral, Bihar police on Tuesday said that a probe is being conducted into the alleged incident.

Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police (Central) Patna, Ambrish Rahul said, "An investigation is being done over the allegation that a policeman had thrown hot milk on a boy tea vendor. A video of the incident has gone viral."

"Will take action if the allegation is proved," he added. (ANI)

