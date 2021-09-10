Bhubaneswar, Sept 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday felicitated para shuttler Pramod Bhagat who won a gold medal in para badminton in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhagat, who received a rousing welcome at the airport on his arrival to the state, received Rs 6 crore as prize money from Patnaik.

The state government also offered a Group A job to Bhagat, the first from the state to have won a gold medal in any Olympics so far.

Felicitating Bhagat at a special event organized at Kalinga Stadium here. the chief minister said "Your victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so. You have truly redefined how sports can uplift and empower lives.”

“You have inspired a generation of sportspersons and para sportspersons to create their own destiny. We will continue to support you in your journey ahead,” Patnaik said.

Bhagat expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for the continuous support and motivation in his Olympic journey.

Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Minister T K Behera, Hockey Promotion Council chief DilipTirkey and others were present at the event.

