Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the affordable LAccMI bus service in six districts through the virtual mode.

He inaugurated the service by flagging off as many as 198 buses which will connect 1,363 gram panchayats in Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Nayagarh districts, an official release said.

LAccMI (Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative) buses facilitate local conveyance in the rural suburbs of the districts with a fare of Rs 5 for women and students.

"My government is people's government. Odisha government launches schemes by respecting the wishes of the common people," Patnaik said.

Stating that more than 1,000 buses will ply across the state under the initiative, Patnaik said his government's aim is to make panchayats the centre of development.

He said the service will strengthen social and economic life of rural people. The buses will transport students to schools and colleges, patients to hospitals, women to offices and farmers to markets.

