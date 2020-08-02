Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji after being tested positive for #COVID 19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life," Patnaik said in his twitter post.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests Positive for COVID-19: Suresh Raina Wishes Home Minister a Speedy Recovery (See Post).

Earlier in the day, Shah said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

Shah, 55, stated this on his Twitter handle.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Positive | Rahul Gandhi Wishes Home Minister a Speedy Recovery: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)