Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid heartfelt tribute to Madhusudan Rao, a victim of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

Additionally, he announced a compensation of Rs50 lakh for the bereaved family of Mr. Rao concerning the unfortunate incident.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Robbers Strike Nizamabad-Tirupati Rayalaseema Express in Anantapur District, Snatch Gold Ornaments and Cash of Passengers.

Pahalgam terror attack victim Rao was a resident of Kavali in Nellore district, and was on vacation with his family and was among the 26 tourists killed in the attack. The software engineer who had been residing in Bengaluru is survived by his wife and two children.

His mortal remains were brought to Chennai on April 24 and transported to Kavali by road in an ambulance.

Also Read | SC on Pegasus Row: Nothing Wrong in Country Having Spyware and Using It Against Terrorists, Says Supreme Court.

Deputy CM Kalyan condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, describing it as a targeted killing where terrorists identified victims based on their Hindu identity.

"This is a very targeted killing. They (terrorists) asked whether you are Hindu or not. This is not the first time they have done this. There was genocide against Kashmiri Pandits. I experienced it in 1986 and 89. We were there for 4 years. After 1989, more than a lakh Kashmiri Hindus were forced to leave their land and were killed, slaughtered and murdered. I think this is nothing but a continuation of that,' he said.

Pawan Kalyan also strongly criticised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's "Blood will flow" remark following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Kalyan reminded Pakistan of its losses in previous wars and referenced the treatment of 70,000 Pakistani soldiers.

"They should be reminded of how they lost the last three wars. We have to send them visuals of how almost 70 thousand soldiers were treated... If the need arises that they want to shed blood, I think we will come there, we will shed our blood for our country. I think any sensible leader, a leader with a huge responsibility, should not say such a thing. I think he should be reminded of his country's past," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)