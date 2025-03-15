Chitrada (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 14 (PTI) Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan on Friday commemorated the 11th formation day of his party and asserted his credentials of a Sanatan champion and his party's success against several odds.

The Deputy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said he started the party all alone in 2014 and that he is looking forward to raising 100 leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who could influence the country.

"As we don't have the fear of losing, we contested in 2019. Even after losing, we took a step forward. We stood our ground and upheld the party. We not only stood up for ourselves but also upheld the four-decade-old TDP," said Kalyan, addressing a large meeting here in the East Godavari district.

He said the party entered the Legislative Assembly with a 100 per cent success rate by winning all the 21 seats it contested in the 2024 polls.

He cherished his association with TDP supremo and CM N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, as he hit out at some of the news reports which, he said, accused him of shifting his ideology often.

Kalyan said that his ideology is to forge unity in diversity and claimed that the ideology Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) is in his blood.

Communalism in India is a result of "pseudo-secularism," he said.

"True secularism should be applied in true spirit, not for vote bank politics … I am even ready to die for Bharat," Kalyan said.

Later, the actor-politician waded into the language controversy raging between Tamil Nadu and the Centre, emphasising that more languages are needed to keep the integrity of the country.

He castigated people for opposing Hindi and arguing against dubbing Tamil films into the language.

Kalyan also called for debates on delimitation amid worries among some politicians who argue that some states will lose their MP seats in the Lok Sabha.

