Pune, Jan 24 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar should take initiative in resolving the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three new agriculture laws.

He also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to form a new government in the state by forging an alliance with Shiv Sena's former ally BJP, and suggested that the two parties should share the top post.

The Sena currently rules the state with NCP and Congress as its partners, while the BJP is in the opposition. The Sena had parted ways with the BJP following the 2019 state Assembly election results after differences cropped up over sharing the chief minister's post.

Talking to reporters here, Athawale said, "Senior leader and former agricultureministerSharad Pawar should take initiative in resolving the farmers' agitation."

"The Supreme Court has already put a stay on the implementation of the three farm laws. But the farmers are continuingwith their protest. Their agitation is being used for politics," he said.

"The government has already assured thefarmers about making appropriate changes in these laws," the minister said, adding that complete rollback of these legislations was not correct.

Apparently referring to the farmers' rally to be held in Mumbai on Monday, he said, "Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray will be going to support the farmers' agitation. But in my opinion, they should support the agriculture laws."

Speaking on the unveiling of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's statue in Mumbai on Saturday, Athawale said in a lighter vein, "It seems the statue is telling Uddhav Thackeray that his decision to form the government with NCP and Congress was wrong and he should join hands with the BJP and RPI."

"The alliance partners in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have differences over issues like renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and the Congress may pull back from the government.

"Therefore, I would like to appeal to Uddhav Thackeray to forge an alliance with BJP and RPI to form a new government. He can continue to be the chief minister for some time and then (BJP leader) Devendra Fadanvis should take over for the remaining period," he said.

