Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) A total of 559 nominations were filed on Monday for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, state's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said.

With this, the number of total nominations filed in the state till the second last day for the process reached 1,178.

Raju said February 1 is the last date to file nomination papers for the state assembly elections.

Prominent among those who submitted their nomination papers included Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-CMs Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur also filed her nomination papers from the Majitha assembly constituency.

This development leads to speculation that Majithia may now fight only from the Amritsar East seat against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Majithia had earlier filed his nomination papers from both Majitha and Amritsar East constituencies.

AAP candidate Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Laali), Jagwinder Pal Singh of Congress, Pardeep Singh of BJP also filed their nomination papers from the Majithia assembly constituency.

From the Amritsar North seat, AAP candidate and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and SAD candidate Anil Joshi filed their nominations.

The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

