India News | PB-VIRUS-WEDDING  Wedding Postponed After Two Relatives of Groom Test COVID-19 Positive in Patiala

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 12:41 AM IST
Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) A wedding in Punjab's Patiala was postponed after two relatives of the groom's family tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

The wedding was to be held at Ghuman Nagar in Patiala on Tuesday, they said.

Two of the five members of the groom's family contracted infection two days back, the officials said, adding that they had returned from Delhi on June 9.

The rest three were put under home quarantin, they said.

The groom, who was a "high-risk contact" of a positive patient, was also put under home quarantine, they said.

However, despite their two family members testing positive for the infection, the groom's side continued to insist on allowing them to hold the wedding, which was fixed for Tuesday, the officials said.

Patiala health authorities told them to postpone the wedding as their close contacts had tested positive.

"We told them that it is in their interest and they can wait for some more days to hold the marriage function,” said a senior official of the health department said. PTI CHS VSD

