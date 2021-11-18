New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Press Council of India (PCI) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a Bihar-based journalist and called for a report from the chief secretary and the DGP of the state.

In a an official statement, PCI chairman C K Prasad expressed concern over the death of Avinash Jha under suspicious circumstances.

Taking suo motu cognisance in the matter, he called for a report from the chief secretary and DG Police, Bihar, the PCI said in a statement.

Bihar Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the kidnapping and murder case of Madhubani-based journalist and RTI activist Avinash Jha alias Buddhinath, insisting he was killed due to a "love triangle".

Police have so far arrested six people, including a woman Purna Kala Devi. Others arrested have been identified as Roshan Kumar, Bittu Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Manish Kumar. However, police are also investigating the allegations levelled by Jha's family that he was killed by those operating

The slain journalist often wrote about the illegal activities of such establishments. Using the Bihar Public Grievance Redressal Act and the Right to Information Act, Jha had got 19 pathology labs in Benipatti and Dhakjari closed in February this year over "illegal practices".

Jha, who worked for a local website, was last seen on November 9 and his half burnt body was found by the roadside on Friday.

