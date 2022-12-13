Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Tuesday highlighted the lack of basic facilities for the security personnel deployed at their new residence here and sought intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Iltija raised the issue in a communication to the Lt Governor, highlighting that around two dozen security guards have been camping in sub-zero temperatures in a makeshift garage and a tent with no facilities for electricity or basic sanitation such as a toilet at their Khimber residence.

Mehbooba, a former chief minister, and her family shifted to Khimber on November 28 after they vacated the government accommodation provided to them at Gupkar following a notice issued by the administration.

"Even before shifting here, countless trips were made by various security agencies to establish an appropriate living facility for the security personnel to be stationed here. It has been over two weeks since we have shifted yet not a single measure has been taken to ensure that the security men, be it CRPF or local police personnel, have a safe, suitable and liveable environment to discharge their duties," Iltija wrote in her letter.

She said around 20-25 of these security guards have been camping out in sub-zero temperatures in a makeshift garage and a tent with no facilities for electricity or basic sanitation such as a toilet.

"These security men along with women guards have to use the same bathroom which we provided for since your administration has been shockingly complacent and quite insensitive about their wellbeing and essential basic needs," she said.

She said it is terribly worrying and sad to see them in an "acute state of distress".

"Matters are compounded by the fact that due to lack of electricity and frequent power cuts, they are vulnerable and at risk themselves...My family including Mehbooba Mufti are deeply concerned about their wellbeing, especially since 'chillai kalan', the harshest (40-day) winter period in Kashmir, is about to set in along with predictions of snow for this week itself," she said.

She said she has previously communicated the same concerns to the security department.

"Sadly my plea to ensure their safety fell on deaf ears. We are extremely appreciative of the manner in which they are discharging their duties in such a difficult distressing environment," Iltija said.

She said the sad part is that the undignified living conditions that they are being subjected to can be easily taken care of, yet absolutely nothing is being done about it.

"Despite our political differences, I am sure we can agree that whether it is a CRPF jawan or local police personnel, they deserve to live with dignity to fulfil their responsibilities. I hope you will take this matter into your hands with a sense of urgency," she said.

