Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) The PDP's Srinagar candidate on Saturday appealed to Kashmir's youngsters to consider the general elections as a "referendum" to send to New Delhi a message about their "dissatisfaction" with the Centre's decisions post August 2019.

Waheed Parra, who is also the youth wing chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), said there is a need to send a message "that you (New Delhi) should not accept the silence of Kashmir as its acceptance".

Also Read | Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: TV Journalist’s Mother Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Granted to Four Life Convicts.

He told reporters during an election campaign at HMT in the city's outskirts, "I think the main aim and issue of this election, especially for us, is not about who is against us. The people in Srinagar, especially the youngsters of Kashmir, should not consider these elections as less than a referendum."

"Do not think they (people of Kashmir) are happy with you (on decisions post August 2019). They are not. There are many reasons behind it. The future of the people, especially youngsters, is uncertain," he said.

Also Read | UP Board Results 2024 Announced: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Successful Candidates, Says 'Blessings of Maa Sharada Always Remain Upon You'.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Parra said, "They are scared. They do not understand how they will get the feeling of security. That's why I appeal to the youngsters of Srinagar because when they set a trend, it spreads throughout Kashmir."

The people of Kashmir need assurances from Parliament about their identity and resources being safeguarded, the PDP leader said.

"The election is not about winning or losing. The issue is whether we can send a message to New Delhi that the people of Kashmir are not happy and if we can convey our apprehensions that our land, identity, resources are in danger," Parra said.

"We feel that all these things are in danger until the people of Jammu and Kashmir get a solid assurance from Parliament. Until we get it, there will be trouble," he said.

Srinagar goes to the polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)