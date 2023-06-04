Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 4 (ANI): The security advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, on Saturday said peace is returning to the state after a wave of ethnic clashes and violence and normality is being restored.

Singh said there has been no incident of firing and burning in Manipur in the last 24 hours.

"Peace efforts are on in Manipur in close coordination with civil society people. Peace is returning to the state and normalcy is being restored. There has not been an incident of firing and arson in Manipur in the last 24 hours. Besides, joint security forces, including the Assam Rifles, have recovered 35 arms and 88 bombs in multiple operations in the last 24 hours," Singh said.

The state police on Friday said a total of 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places across the state on an appeal made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the state.

The surrendered weapons included SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, Manipur Police informed.

Police said the situation is "normal" in most districts and curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours (between 5 am and 5 pm) in Imphal West, 8 hours in Imphal East and Bishnupur; 8 hours (between 8 am and 4 pm) in Jiribam; 7 hours (between 5 am and 12 pm) in Thoubal and Kakching; 10 hours (between 5 am and 3 pm) in Churachandpur and Chandel; 8 hours (from 6 am to 2 pm) in Tengnoupal; 11 hours (from 6 am to 5 pm) in Kangpokpi; and 12 hours (from 6 am to 6 pm) in Pherzawl.

On the last day of his four-day visit to the Northeast state, Amit Shah addressed a press conference in Imphal, urging all communities and sections of the society in violence-hit Manipur to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police.

Shah warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police.

He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony. The Home Minister also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in Manipur violence.

He informed further that a judicial commission would be set up under the chairmanship of Chief Justice (retired) of the High Court to investigate the Manipur violence, adding that a peace committee would also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Governor, which will have members representing all sections of the society. (ANI)

