Bhopal, Jul 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has stressed on empowering adolescents with tools to care for their own mental well-being and of their peers, saying it as an investment for the future of the state as well as the nation.

Shukla was speaking at the national consultation event organised in Bhopal on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the UNICEF and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

The event was held on the occasion of release of a national factsheet on adolescent and youth mental health together with a supplement training module, titled 'I Support My Friends', to the already existing adolescent peer-support module under the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK).

"Empowering our adolescents with tools to care for their own mental well-being and that of their peers is an investment in the future of Madhya Pradesh and the nation," Shukla, who is also the state's health minister, said.

"With initiatives like RKSK and the new peer-support addendum, we are building a society where young people are heard, supported and equipped to thrive," he added.

Minister of State for Health N Shivaji Patel highlighted the importance of listening to and supporting young people.

"Adolescents today face immense pressures, be it from academics, families or their social environments. We must create systems that allow them to speak up, be heard and feel supported," he said.

"Investing in their mental well-being is not just a policy priority, it is a moral responsibility and a commitment to our shared future," he said.

The addendum responds to the urgent need of equipping adolescents with practical tools to identify signs of emotional distress, offer empathetic support and link peers to further help, while also protecting their own boundaries and well-being, a release said.

Adapted from a UNICEF-WHO global resource, and contextualised by NIMHANS, the one-day training was built around a 'Look, Listen, Link' framework and uses interactive activities, scenario-based learning and guided reflection to foster emotional literacy, supportive communication and responsible peer engagement, it added.

NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy highlighted the need to begin mental health support early and embed it into everyday settings like schools and community spaces.

"Given the complex mental health needs of young people, consultations like this -- bringing together technical experts, youth, policymakers, decision-makers, and media -- can play a vital role in addressing unmet needs and advancing the country's vision of a Viksit Bharat," she said.

UNICEF India Chief of Health Dr Vivek Singh reflected on the remarkable progress India has made on mental health in recent times.

"We must move from reactive care to proactive, community-rooted mental health systems. There is also a need to focus on an integrated mental health framework. UNICEF is committed to support the government on this shift through scalable, youth-led approaches," he added.

