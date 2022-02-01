Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 1 (ANI): Criticising the Union Budget 2022-23, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday termed the Budget as 'Pegasus spin Budget' and stated that the budget has 'zero' for common people.

Taking to Twitter the West Bengal CM wrote, "Budget has zero for common people, who are crushed by unemployment & inflation. Govt is lost in big words signifying nothing-a Pegasus spin Budget."

Also Read | Budget Inks Blueprint For India For Next 25 Years, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

According to Mamata, the Central Government is only about big talks without any significant work.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 To Debut Along With Note 11S on February 9, 2022.

While presenting the Budget in the Lower House, the Finance Minister said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. She also said that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over the next 25 years.

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)