New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Attorney General R Venkataramani on Friday apprised the top court that the central government will soon clear the names of the five judges recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in December for elevation from high courts to the apex court.

Venkataramani's submission came in response to the court's queries regarding the status of the pending recommendations.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: From CM Conrad Sharma to Militant-Turned-Leader Bernard Marak and Mukul Sangma, List of Key Candidates and Their Constituencies.

The A-G assured the court that appointments of these judges will be issued very soon.

On December 13, 2022, the Collegium recommended five names for appointment as Judges of the Supreme Court, namely Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Justice Manoj Misra. Their appointment is yet to be notified by the Government.

Also Read | Congress Suspends Captain Amarinder Singh's Wife MP Preneet Kaur for Anti-Party Activities.

Meanwhile, AG sought time regarding the pending recommendations concerning the appointments of judges in the High Courts.

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul adjourned the matter.

The Supreme Court has also expressed its concern on the issue of keeping the list of the transfers of judges of the high courts pending with the Centre and warned that delay in transfers might lead to administrative actions which may not be palatable.

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the transfer is a serious issue.

The court also said that it will not let third parties to clear names in this and warned that it doesn't make the court take a difficult stand.

"We have put to the Attorney General that any delay in this may lead to administrative actions which might not be palatable," the court said.

The court was hearing the petition against the Centre for keeping the Collegium-recommended names of judges for their appointment in the various High courts and Supreme Court pending. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)