New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): University Grant Commission (UGC) on Monday said the pending amount of research fellowship will be released within a week.

"Research Fellowship amount, that is pending, will be released by UGC within a week," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain told ANI.

The disbursal of funds was apparently delayed due to technical issues. The UGC is expected to clear the backlog along with the existing emoluments and the amount will be deposited in the accounts of fellowship holders. (ANI)

