Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI): Days after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), various people from the Sikh community on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticized Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his remark saying that the act will make the nation unsafe.

Kejriwal earlier said that due to the CAA, more migration will now take place than what happened after independence. He further claimed that law and order will collapse and subsequently lead to a rise in thefts, robberies, and rapes.

"It is written in the law of CAA that minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given citizenship. This is a poor country, if we open our doors then where will we settle them? There is going to be more migration due to CAA law than what happened after independence. Law and order will collapse, theft, robbery and rape will increase," Kejriwal said.

Referring to this, a Gurudwara chief Gurdeep Kaur said, "I am very happy that CAA has been implemented and I want to thank PM Modi for this. I criticize Arvind Kejriwal for calling the Sikh community 'Lootera'."

"He thinks all the people of the Sikh community are 'Lootera'. We should all thank PM Modi and the central government for this. I request people to support the government," Kaur said in a self-made video.

Another person said that the Chief Minister should apologise for his remarks against the Sikh community.

"Arvind Kejriwal said that with the implementation of CAA, thieves and criminals will come to the country. When did he see the people of the Sikh community as thieves? He should apologise for his remarks. The offspring of the people who will get citizenship will thank PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for years," he said.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

