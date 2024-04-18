Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) South Chennai Lok Sabha candidate, Tamilisai Soundararajan, expressed confidence on Wednesday, saying that the people have been benefited from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes and that the lotus symbol of BJP will bloom in the region.

She also said that her decision to enter the political fray would turn out to be the correct one.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Bihar Man Shot Dead by Terrorists in Bijbehera Area of Anantnag, LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Killing.

"I want to serve the people. Because of that ambition, I resigned from the governorship and came. It will be the correct decision. People are supporting me," she told ANI, reflecting on her decision to enter politics.

Soundararajan also highlighted the change in mindset among voters, emphasising their preference for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP's agenda.

Also Read | TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024: Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, Alia Bhat and Sakshi Malik Included; Check List.

"Definitely, lotus will bloom in South Chennai because we have gone to every nook and cranny. I was really happy with the love and affection showered upon me. For this, I resigned (as the governor & lieutenant governor) and came (to contest the elections. I want to serve the people. Because of that ambition, I resigned from the governorship and came. It will be the correct decision. People are supporting me," she told ANI.

"There is a change of mindset. People want our prime minister. They have benefited from his schemes. Every house and every family have benefited. We have a PM candidate but they (the INDIA Alliance) don't...," the BJP candidate said.

She asserted her confidence in winning the elections, criticising the ruling party in the state for its alleged failure to address the people's issues.

"I am very confident that people will vote for me. The ruling party people here are living far from reality. People in South Chennai lack basic facilities. The South Chennai seat will be won by the BJP," Soundarajan said.

"The DMK government is anti-Hindu, and they will get a befitting reply from the people. People are now realising their pseudo-secularism," she added.

Soundararajan faces competition from DMK's incumbent MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and AIADMK's J Jayavardhan. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)