Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 23 (ANI): As the festive season is going on, people need to be more vigilant keeping the COVID cases surge in mind, said Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick, Director of Medicine in Peerless Hospital, Kolkata.

West Bengal reported 846 COVID cases and 12 deaths on Friday as per the state health bulletin.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick said, "The festive season is not yet over and if it continues like this we think we might have to go back to the same situation which was there in May and June 2020. People taking double vaccines does not mean they will not get infected. People need to be more vigilant. The rate of positive cases has increased no doubt but admission cases are lesser."

"Patients are seen getting themselves tested in the hospital testing laboratory. Keeping a probable third wave, Kolkata Municipal Corporation is planning for more beds in the hospitals. The state government should impose the same restrictions of night curfew and containment zone where they find cases. Testings need to be increased to trace the COVID infected patients," he added. (ANI)

