New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Taking a swipe at the leaders resigning from the grand old party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday said people of 'Sangh ideology' entered the party for selfish motives.

Taking to Twitter, Anwar said that the former Congress leaders are now going back to their original place; BJP.

"Some people who have held important positions in the Congress are joining the BJP directly by resigning from the Congress. From this, it is evident that some people of the Sangh ideology had entered the Congress for their selfish interests. Now they Coming back to their original place," he tweeted.

Sharing an elaborate view with ANI, Anwar said that those Congress leaders who left the party to join BJP "don't have any principle or ideology" and their sole intention is to gain power.

"If they would have been followers of the Congress ideology, then they wouldn't have gone to BJP and would have joined a secular party instead. BJP and Congress are poles apart ideologically, and going from Congress to BJP means they had Sangh ideology from the start. As soon as they got an opportunity, then they left. They are going to every extent for a selfish purpose," he said.

Speaking about Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel's exit, the Kerala Congress General Secretary said, "Those who left are those who are chasing power and used Congress for their personal gains."

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and former Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Hardik Patel left the grand old party on two consecutive days.

Jakhar joined the BJP, while Patel is still contemplating his next move. Both severely criticised the party and its top leadership. (ANI)

