Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged on Friday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "cheated" the people of the state in the name of development, asserting that her "stubbornness" has forced many into homelessness.

Shekhawat, the minister for Jal Shakti, made the comments as he took part in a door-to-door campaign of the BJP in the North 24 Parganas district.

"Her stubbornness has forced people into homelessness. Not only this, she has also blocked the benefits of Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojana from reaching the poor due to which people are forced to reside in 'kachcha' houses," Shekhawat said as he visited Gaighata, Thakurnagar and Bangaon South assembly constituencies.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has only cheated the people in the name of development in the past 10 years," he added.

Several Union ministers are touring different parts of West Bengal with the assemby elections just months away.

Shekhawat said different sections of people were supporting the BJP to remove the TMC government from power in West Bengal.

The labourers, farmers, youth and women of Bengal have realised that only the Modi government can alleviate their suffering, he said.

