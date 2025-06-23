Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): Expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said that the people of Bihar have seen how he was expelled from the RJD due to a "conspiracy" planned by four to five party members.

Tej Pratap Yadav said that the people of Bihar know his true nature, and he gets along with everyone quickly. Tej Pratap claimed that he was misused by those four to five people of the RJD.

Indicating that he would now fight the assembly elections, Yadav asserted that now he would go among the common people, and they would only give him "justice."

"The way this incident happened and through whom. The people of Bihar have seen the way I was expelled from the party through a conspiracy by some 4-5 people. The people of the entire state know what kind of nature I have and how I mingle with everyone. Taking advantage of this, some 4-5 people sitting in RJD think they will suppress me if I am left alone. Tej Pratap Yadav will not be suppressed, and I want to tell you this. Now we will go among the public, and the public will do justice to me. 4-5 people are sitting, I will not take their names, the names of these sinful people should also not be revealed", Tej Pratap Yadav told ANI.

Furthermore, Tej Pratap Yadav emphasised that he will reveal the names of the four to five people responsible for his expulsion from the RJD. Yadav mentioned that he will seek help from the court and tolerate interference in his personal life.

"I'm not the one to get scared...I will face the situation...I will reveal the names of those 4-5 people who have done this to me. No one will tolerate interference in their personal life. I will seek help from the court", the expelled RJD leader said.

Tej Pratap Yadav urged the Bihar government to increase his security as he feels that there was a threat to his life. Yadav said that he won't spare those who have "destroyed" his life. The suspended RJD leader said that as an elder brother, he wants Tejashwi Yadav to become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"I demand that the Bihar government increase my security, as I feel there is a danger to my life. I will not spare those 4-5 people who have destroyed my life. Even after all this, I have never disclosed the names of those people who did this to me, and also respected my parents. As an elder brother, I will always bless Tejashwi to become the CM and extend all support to him", Tej Pratap Yadav added. (ANI)

