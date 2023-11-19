Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 19 (ANI): As the India versus Australia World Cup Final Match is being played on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended his best wishes to "Team India," saying that the "people of Rajasthan" are supporting them.

"I extend my best wishes to the team and also my advanced greeting that we win this match. The blessings of the people of Rajasthan are with Team India. It is very important for us to win this match," Gehlot said while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, were seen watching the World Cup Final match at the party headquarters on Sunday.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also extended her best wishes to Team India while addressing a poll rally at Asifabad in the poll-bound state of Telangana.

"Today is the final of the Cricket World Cup. Our team is creating records in bowling and batting. It is a symbol of our unity...Best wishes to Team India...," Priyanka said.

During the day, in a series of posts, the Congress leader also paid tribute to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Priyanka Gandhi said that since 1983, the feeling of crores of people towards sports has remained the same, even today.

"Today the Indian cricket team will play the final of the World Cup. Indira Ji used to say that this game binds crores of people in the country in a thread of brotherhood. One hope, one belief and one hope - Everyone is tied to this thread. Millions of minds join together for one prayer," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

"Since 1983, the feeling of crores of people towards sports remains the same, even today," she added in the post.

She further wrote: "Today, when the whole country is cheering for Team India in one voice, I remembered this lovely thing said by Indira ji. India will win. Jai Hind".

Team India is playing against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI)

