Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 12 (ANI): Former chief minister and the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from West Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, said the people will not cast a single vote in favour of the INDIA candidate backed by the Congress and the CPI(M).

Addressing an election rally at Advisor Chowmuhani in Agartala on Thursday, the former CM said, "I had served the state as chief minister for 4 years and 2 months. The people of Tripura know how I have worked for them. The voters will give a fitting reply to the joint candidate of the CPI(M) and the Congress. Not a single vote will be cast in favour of their candidate. Under the leadership of PM Modi at the Centre, every household in the state receives 5 kg of rice free of cost. The Congress and the Left, which can't see eye to eye down south in Kerala, cosied up to each other and came together for an alliance of convenience here."

The massive rally on Thursday was held in support of Deb and the BJP's candidate for the Ramnagar Assembly bye-election, Dipak Majumder.

BJP state president Rajeev Bhattacharya, minister Sushant Chowdhury, and Pradyut Kishore Debbarman, among others, were present at the rally.

Bhattacharya scoffed at the CPIM-Congress combine, saying the Left's ideology was socialism and communism through the establishment of a dictatorship.

"The CPI(M) and the Congress are now going door to door for votes in the name of secularism. However, I am holding a copy of the CPI(M)'s constitution, which states clearly that its aim is socialism and communism through the establishment of a dictatorship. They are asking for votes to save the Constitution when its own constitution advocates dictatorship," the BJP state president said.

He added that people have realised that the two parties, which are polls apart ideologically, came together for the sake of votes and power.

Meanwhile, on the initiative of the Election Commission, door-to-door voting for 85 senior citizens and disabled people of West Tripura Parliamentary constituency was arranged on April 10.

As many as 3,493 voters cast their votes in the 1-West Tripura Parliamentary constituency on the first day of the door-to-door polling process.

Similarly, 131 voters cast their votes through the door-to-door polling process for the bye-election to the Ramnagar assembly constituency. The remaining voters will exercise their franchise by way of the door-to-door facility on Friday.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Tripura are scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while East Tripura will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections. (ANI)

