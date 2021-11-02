Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): People thronged the markets here in Ayodhya on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The markets are full of colourful idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

While speaking to ANI, a shopkeeper, said, "We have received a lot of orders, this time. We have idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha. Customers prefer earthen idols. People are coming from distant places to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya."

Arti Tiwari, a customer, said, "We are doing shopping for the last 2-3 days. Today, I have purchased silver coins on Dhanteras. We are celebrating this festival in Ayodhya, this is very heartwarming."

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new things, especially metals like gold and silver.The first day of Diwali commenced on Tuesday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of festivities. The day is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar.

Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)