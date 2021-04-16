New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) People venturing out of homes without valid reasons during the weekend curfew will face arrest and prosecution for violating anti-Covid regulations, Delhi Police warned on Friday.

The warning was sounded out after the Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava in a video conference with all districts' deputy commissioner police commissioners asked them to implement strictly the weekend restrictions imposed by the Delhi government to curb the rapid spread of infection in the national capital.

The Delhi police chief gave the instructions hours ahead of the start of the weekend curfew at 10 pm on Friday which is to last till 5 am on Monday.

If anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, they would be stopped and cases will be registered against them and they may also face arrests, said senior Delhi police officers on Friday.

Anyone coming out of their homes will definitely be checked by police personnel and questioned, they said.

In his video conference with district DCPs, Shrivastava reviewed the preparedness and plan of action to implement the anti-Covid restrictions and DDMA orders.

"The Delhi Police is again in the frontline as last year to arrest the surge of coronavirus," he said, directing all field officers to strictly enforce the guidelines and prosecute those found in willful disobedience to the restriction order without a valid ground or exemption.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said the top cop also asked the district DCPs to make extensive arrangements of pickets, patrolling and police presence on the ground.

Medical services and supply of food materials, fruits and vegetables, however, will go on as usual, the police spokesperson said.

"It is not our purpose to create hindrance in these (essential) services. These will operate normally and our personnel will facilitate it. But no one under the garb of these activities can undertake undue movement to violate the restriction orders," Biswal quoted the police chief as saying.

Doctors and journalists will be allowed to travel freely with a valid identity card, he added.

The Delhi Police has also started a Covid helpline to receive requests from people regarding their genuine difficulties in the movement for essential services and goods, the police spokesperson said.

The helpline is set up at the Police Headquarters with pilot number 011-23469900, he added.

"What needs to be done in such a scenario is known to all. We urge people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and stay home unless exempted under government order. The restrictions of DDMA orders need to be followed," the officer said.

The DCPs were also asked to ensure that policemen are careful to observe personal safety norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene.

It is the responsibility of the DCPs and SHOs to take care of the well-being of their personnel by following strict anti-Covid discipline, the police chief said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced the weekend curfew, and ordered the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30, as part of sweeping restrictions to break the transmission chain of Covid-19 infection in the national capital.

