Ranchi, Mar 10 (PTI) The BJP's Jharkhand unit congratulated the party leadership for the saffron camp's astounding performance in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, asserting that the people of the four states wanted a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

Voters gave a befitting reply to 'anti-national' and 'anti-democratic' forces in these elections, the party said.

The saffron camp's success proved that residents of the four states have trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his pro-poor government at the Centre, it claimed.

BJP workers at party office here smeared each other's faces with 'gulaal', a week ahead of the festival of Holi. They took to streets to celebrate and distributed sweets among themselves.

BJP state president Deepak Prakash and former chief minister Babulal Marandi termed the BJP's victory as a "historic win".

The BJP on Thursday retained power in the politically crucial state of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the AAP swept Punjab. Led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the saffron camp created history by becoming the only party in several decades to return to power after completing a five-year term.

It is a victory of nationalism, development, good governance and women empowerment, Prakash said, adding that people in the four states voted against appeasement, casteism and nepotism.

Marandi said the poll results are a befitting reply to the politics of appeasement.

Union Minister Arjun Munda said the victory reflected that India's future was in safe hands.

