Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): Slamming Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee's statement on Goddess Sita, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee on Sunday said that people will give him a reply in 2021 assembly election.

The Member of Parliament from Hooghly, Chatterjee, while talking to ANI said, "His (Kalyan Banerjee) statement is wrong. TMC likes the appeasement politics of West Bengal. So he is insulting our tradition, Ramayan and Mahabharat which we read right from our childhood. People will give him a reply in 2021."

Chatterjee also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that, "Despite there being a woman Chief Minister, the highest number of rapes occur in West Bengal. Kalyan should first look at his own state and then see Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, or Bihar."

While addressing the public in a rally in West Bengal earlier, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee compared Goddess Sita's abduction episode with Hathras gangrape victim's fate saying that Sita said this to Lord Ram "I was abducted by Ravan and not by your chelas or else my fate would have been same as Hathras victim!"

Earlier reacting to Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's statement on Goddess Sita, the BJP said that it denigrates Hindus. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked, "Can he dare to say these words for any other religion?"

"As far state the statement made by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee regarding Sita-Maa is concerned, it is absolutely a derogatory statement. He has offended the sentiment of crores of Hindus across the length and breadth of this country. I see this as a typical appeasement policy of Mamata Banerjee," said Patra while speaking to ANI.

West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)