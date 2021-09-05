New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) People with uncomplicated liver transplant and with no co-morbidities did "not have poor outcome" if they were affected by Covid, according to a new study.

The independent study was conducted by Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, under the aegis of Dr Subhash Gupta, the chairman of the hospital's centre for liver & biliary sciences.

The study was conducted on a batch of people who went liver transplant since 2006, including those affected by COVID-19, to understand their response, as they are on "immunosuppressive medications" which predispose them to infections.

It was based on over 2,100 adult recipients of the transplant procedure at the hospital's department of gastroenterology and hepatology and the centre for liver and biliary sciences, and who have been under follow-up starting 2006, hospital authorities said Saturday.

The study has suggested that recipients with uncomplicated liver transplant cases and who had no co-morbidities, and were affected by Covid "do not have poor outcome".

Asked about recipients who had complicated transplant procedures, doctors said the severe ones also recovered on treatment, and later they were administered the monoclonal cocktail therapy, and "responded well to it".

Typically, COVID-19 is associated with higher mortality among patients who have comorbidities or pre-existing medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

"It is an established fact that patients who have undergone liver transplant are on long-term immunosuppressive medications which predispose them to infections. The study is significant because the data regarding impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection in post liver transplant patients is conflicting, and risk factors for outcome are also not well defined," Gupta said.

While initial studies suggested that patients on immunosuppressive medications, such as liver transplant recipients, are at an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and mortality, subsequent evidence did not support this finding, he said.

The study shares the clinical characteristics, demographics and outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 infection in post-liver transplant population, the doctor was quoted as saying in a statement by the hospital.

