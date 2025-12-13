Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday congratulated the United Democratic Front for a truly impressive win across local bodies, and this is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections

"What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through," Tharoor said on X.

"A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020," the Congress MP said.

"I also want to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, and offer humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city Corporation -- a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape. I campaigned for a change from 45 years of LDF misrule, but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance," he added in his post.

The Congress MP further said, "That is the beauty of democracy. The people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in my constituency . We will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocating for the people's needs and upholding the principles of good governance. Onwards and upwards!"

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state and lashed out at the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front.

"My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, which has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today's result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!," his post added.

Menawhile, BJP leader Shaun George had expressed confidence that the NDA would make gains in central and south Kerala, claiming a shift of traditional UDF and Kerala Congress voters towards the BJP. "We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time," he told ANI.

Counting is continuing in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallappuram, and Kottayam, with the final results expected later in the day, once the counting is completed. (ANI)

