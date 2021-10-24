New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday.

With a hike of Rs 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to Rs 107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of Rs 0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to Rs 96.32 per litre respectively today.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. Petrol witnesses a hike of Rs 0.34 and costs Rs Rs 113.46 per litre, while diesel rates sored by Rs 0.38 amounting to Rs Rs 104.38.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.11 per litre, while diesel is Rs 99.43 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 104.52 and Rs 100.59 per litre respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

On Monday, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI. (ANI)

