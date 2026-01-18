Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher gifted a smartphone to a man who was unable to snap a photograph with him on the sets of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video of his heartfelt gesture in which he was seen gifting a smartphone to the watchman named Dharmendra in Gurugram during the shooting of his upcoming film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.

Dharmendra was filled with happiness after Anupam Kher surprised him with the gift. The duo snapped a photo with each other to celebrate the occassion.

"DHARMENDRA AND HIS NEW PHONE: A few days ago, at the location in Gurugram where I was shooting for #KhoslaKaGhosla2, the watchman, Dharmendra, came to take a picture with me! He didn't have a phone with a camera! He was disappointed, wondering how he would get the photo we took together. So today, I gifted him a new smartphone! Seeing Dharmendra's happiness made me very happy too! He took his first picture with his new camera with me! The cover picture is that very photo! In the Gurugram cold, there can be no more beautiful feeling than Dharmendra's smile! Jai Ho!" wrote Anupam Kher.

Recently, the 'Saaransh' actor shared a series of pictures with the cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla ahead of the shoot for its sequel. It included actors Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass.

Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel.

While the first pictures show the cast members posing together for the camera, they are followed by a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of the team. Kher also offered a close-up look at his character from the sequel.

The original film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a cult favourite for its light-hearted story and strong performances. The film talked about issues like property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way.

Apart from Kher, the film featured Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma in key roles. (ANI)

