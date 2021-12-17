Mangaluru, Dec 17 (PTI) Activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday staged a march to the office of the Dakshina Kannada district superintendent of police here against the lathicharge on protestors outside a police station in Puttur on December 14.

The protestors who took part in the ‘SP office chalo' march also demanded the release of their activists from police custody.

The march was stopped by police near the clock tower in the city as they had barricaded the area. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had earlier denied permission for the march beyond the clock tower.

The protestors demanded action also against police personnel allegedly responsible for the unruly incidents outside the police station at Uppinangady.

A 600-strong police force was deployed in the city to maintain law and order in view of the march.

Meanwhile, PFI State secretary A K Ashraf alleged that police are cooking up stories about the incidents at Uppinangady. There was no assault of policemen, stone-hurling or violence during the protest before the station, he claimed.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) district president Abdul Majeed also challenged the district police to release the video of the Uppinangady incident and prove the alleged involvement of PFI workers in the violence on Tuesday.

Over 10 people were injured in the lathicharge on protestors, who alleged that the three activists who were summoned for questioning were later detained.

