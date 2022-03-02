Phagwara/Gurdaspur, Mar 2 (PTI) After spending several sleepless nights, the Jakhu couple here heaved a sigh of relief Wednesday after learning that their two sons have managed to cross over to Hungary from the war-hit Ukraine where they were pursuing medical studies. .

Dr Harjinder Singh Jakhu and his doctor-wife Avneet Kaur Jakhu have two sons -- Azamvir Singh Jakhu and Armanvir Singh Jakhu -- who are pursuing medical studies at Kirovohrad in Ukraine.

Harjinder Jakhu Jakhu said, "Both my sons along with some other students hired a bus from Kirovohrad and the bus dropped them 40 km away from the border of Hungary."

"They trudged 40 km to reach the border. It is good news that they crossed the border last night.”

He said that the officials of the Indian embassy have reached out to them and they are expected to reach India in the next two or three days.

Meanwhile, Harinder Singh, the father of 22-year-old Jasmeet Kaur who was stuck in Ukraine, said his daughter along with some other students managed to leave for Uzhhorod through a train on Tuesday night.

Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur district, said his daughter and other students were staying in a bunker of a medical college's hostel at Kharkiv. They were left with almost no food and water, he further said.

Kaur told her parents that the situation at Kharkiv was not good and that they could hear sounds of bombing.

Qadian resident Partap Singh, whose son Gurpartap Singh is studying at Kharkiv, was also anxious after hearing about the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, local civil and police officials here reached out to the distressed families of seven students of Phagwara who were stuck in Ukraine.

Phagwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kulpreet Singh said all students were safe as they reached either Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary or other safe border countries.

He reassured the distressed families that the Indian government was doing its best to evacuate all Indian students safely.

