New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has slammed Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government for alleged phone tapping and said that such surveillance is anti-democratic and anti-constitution.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "I think the issue of phone tapping is a very serious one. It is against the spirit of the constitution and democratic norms. It encroaches into the life of the individuals and therefore doing this kind of practice is against the democratic norms and constitution. All those who were involved in phone tapping need to be probed. And the issue should be taken seriously."

Bhadoria alleged that Ashok Gehlot had engineered the defection of all six BSP MLAs into the Congress.

"As far as the Ashok Gehlot government is concerned, they have been in the practice of breaking MLAs from different parties. The BSP MLAs in past also have been taken away by the Congress. Even this time in 2019 after the state elections defection of all six MLAs of the BSP was engineered by Gehlot, which is against the anti-defection law," Bhadoria said.

"I think time and again they indulge in engineering defections. This is against the law made by Parliament. I think floor test is a democratic practice but indulgence in defection by Gehlot government is something we have a serious objection to," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter of phone tapping in connection with the Rajasthan political crisis and raised several questions over whether the Congress indulged in phone tapping.

Two FIRs have been registered by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi pertaining to the audio clips on the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government on Friday.

These complaints were filed after Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP at a press conference on Friday.

Surjewala on Friday accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and subvert the voters mandate. (ANI)

