Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 6 (PTI) Physiotherapists working in different government-run hospitals in Odisha under the National Health Mission (NHM) demanded regularisation of their jobs and formation of a separate cadre for them.

Physiotherapists and occupational therapists have been working in different district headquarters, sub-divisional and selected community health centres across the state for a decade.

At present around 120 physiotherapists and occupational therapists are working in the health centres under the NHM, said Sasank Sekhar Parida, president of All Odisha Physiotherapy Service Association (AOPSA) at a press conference here on Sunday.

"Though we have demanded regularisation of our jobs several times, the government is silent to our demands," he said.

Parida claimed that Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh governments have regularised the jobs of physiotherapists and occupational therapists working under the NHM.

The Bihar government has also formed a cadre for physiotherapists and occupational therapists in its state, he claimed. However, the Odisha government is yet to take any such step, Parida said.

"Earlier we submitted a memorandum to the health minister and secretary in support of our demands. Though the government had assured to look into the demands, nothing has been done so far," said Priyabrata Kalikinkar Ojha, general secretary, AOPSA.

Later, the association has also submitted another memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said.

The association leaders claimed they have provided health services in the programmes like Integrated Physiotherapy Unit (IPU) and District Early Intervention Centers (DEIC) in different districts under the NHM. Physiotherapists ahd also played a key role in the rehabilitation of patients with post complications of COVID-19, they claimed.

