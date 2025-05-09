New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that claims on social media about a ban on entry to airports across India are false.

In a post on X, the Fact Check unit in a post wrote, "Fake News Alert . Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned #PIBFactCheck. This claim is #FAKE.The government has taken no such decision."

Also Read | LOI Issued to Elon Musk Firm: The Path Forward for Starlink.

Meanwhile, several airlines have issued travel advisories, asking passengers to reach airports at least three hours before their flight due to enhanced security checks. Passengers are also being advised to carry valid government-approved photo ID cards.

Akasa Airlines posted on X: "Travel Update: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 handbag weighing up to 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding.

Also Read | 'It Is Up to Pakistan to De-escalate, Will Respond to Further Actions by Islamabad': India.

"To save time, we encourage you to check in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience." Akasa Air added in its official statement.

SpiceJet also issued a similar advisory, writing: "Travel Update: In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process."

IndiGo Airlines also asked passengers to allow extra time due to the increased security measures. "#6ETravelUpdate In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation," the post on X read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)