New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has criticised the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stating that it contains pictures from New York and "Rahul Gandhi's favourite destination, Thailand."

Earlier on Friday, the Congress released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Under the Environment section, a picture from Rahul Gandhi's favourite destination, Thailand, has been put. Who is putting all this in their manifesto?," Trivedi said.

Addressing the media on Friday, Trivedi questioned the source of certain images featured in the Congress manifesto.

"There is a picture of water management in the Congress manifesto. This picture is of the Buffalo River in New York State. The word "buffalo" is called bhaains in Hindi, and there's a proverb in Hindi that goes: 'Akal badi ya bhaains?' (Is wisdom greater or the buffalo?) So, I don't think anyone used much wisdom in this situation either. Till now, they have not been able to find out who was tweeting from their social media chairperson's Twitter, but who sent them this picture?," Trivedi asked.

The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website, as per the party.

The Congress party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party in its manifesto also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in March and 'deliberated' thoroughly on the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders were present at the meeting.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

