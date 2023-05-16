New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A piece of concrete from a viaduct near Ghitorni metro station here fell on a moving car, damaging the vehicle, officials said on Tuesday.

However, no one was injured in the incident, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will conduct an inquiry into the cause of the incident," he said.

When contacted, the DMRC said, "In an incident near Ghitorni station, a piece of concrete from a viaduct fell on the road, hitting a car which was passing by at that time. The car was damaged by the impact, but there was no injury to anyone."

It said it would bear the cost of repairing the car.

