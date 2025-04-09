New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking protection for India's National Bird, the peacock, from electrocution due to open electric wires and poles.

The bench, comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, expressed displeasure over the hurried filing of the plea without allowing authorities time to address the issue.

However, the court granted the petitioner, Save India Foundation, permission to pursue their representation before the concerned authorities.

The petition, filed through Advocate Umesh Sharma, highlighted the absence of regulations or laws specifically protecting the peacock from such hazards. The petitioner had gathered data on peacock deaths due to electrocution in Delhi and sought court intervention to establish guidelines for their protection, stated the plea.

The petition argued that authorities have shown a negligent attitude, shifting responsibility instead of establishing regulations or guidelines to safeguard India's National Bird. It accused DISCOMS of recklessly insulating electrical installations without adequate protective measures, leaving peacocks vulnerable to electric currents, resulting in fatalities.

Furthermore, the plea highlighted Delhi's rich heritage of bird-watching, with sites like Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Yamuna Biodiversity Park serving as key locations for nature enthusiasts.

It emphasized the deep cultural significance of birds such as peacocks and parakeets, warning that their declining numbers could indicate broader environmental concerns, including pollution and habitat destruction. (ANI)

