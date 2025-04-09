Bengaluru, April 9: Amid the rising layoffs and cost of living, a Bengaluru resident shared his experience on a popular social media platform about how his landlord cut his rent and helped him during his difficult time. The person shared that his landlord, instead of hiking the rent, reduced it along with the maintenance charges. The incident reportedly showed an unspoken bond between a tenant and landlord.

According to a report by Times of India, the tenant was living in a one-bedroom flat in CV Raman Nagar, located in the eastern part of Bengaluru. The tenant was paying INR 29,000 rent for his flat per month. In the second year, the landlord increased the rent to INR 32,000 per month. The landlord, amid the rising rents, increased it to INR 35,000, which was INR 6,000 higher than his early payment. Tourist in Thailand Receives Cuddles From Baby Elephant Before Being Knocked Down, Adorable Video Shows (Watch Video).

The report mentioned that the tenant was also charged INR 3,000 to INR 4,000 maintenance fees. Upon talking to the landlord over the phone, he tried to raise the concerns. The landlord, being a nice person, worked at a major US bank, so he was just being emotional. However, he suggested that the tenant and he should have a face-to-face conversation.

As a gesture of kindness, the landlord brought the tenant a box of milk sweets to celebrate his major professional success when they met in person. On the other hand, the tenant said he had also received a promotion, making it a cause for both to celebrate. The report said they had an instant, which helped dissolve the tension. The landlord heard the tenant and acknowledged that the neglected garden and the gym's condition were not good.

After an honest and respectful discussion, both agreed to reduce rent from INR 35,000 to INR 33,000 and maintenance to INR 3,000. Initially, it started with disagreement, but they shared a bottle of wine. Said the report. The landlord took an interest in the tenant's career. Also, he offered personal advice, formalising an agreement for him to stay for another two years and changing the clause for the tenant to leave before the agreement. However, he said he would forfeit 50% of the INR 2 lakh deposit by leaving earlier. US Shocker: Man Gets Trapped Under Father's Casket After Platform Collapses During Funeral in Philadelphia, Several Pallbearers Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Netizens reacted, criticising why someone would pay INR 33,000 for 1 BHK flat. The amount was excessive to some, while others said the flat could have been fully furnished; otherwise, such an amount would not have been possible. They said there would be a TV, washing machine, refrigerator, furniture, AC and all the kitchen essentials. Many netizens have pointed out artificial inflation in the rental market and have become frustrated over landlords' hiking prices. Some tenants were not able to bargain. The report said that the incident was posted on Reddit.

