Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court against the allotment of room for offering Namaz in the Jharkhand Assembly.

The PIL filed by one Bhairav Singh requested for a judicial review whether such an allotment can be done or not on premises that are constructed with public money.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman, Daughter, Son Die by Suicide in Thane’s Naya Nagar Area.

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat in an order issued on September 2, stated that room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of the state, has been allotted to offer the Namaz.

"Vidhan Sabha is constructed by public money/ tax payers money, and in no case, the speaker / his subordinate has a right to allow such Namaz etc to be offered in the building, because it is a temple of democracy not a personal property of the respondent.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Launches ‘Jobs For All’ Initiative in Poll-Bound State.

The Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) through its Secretary General and the speaker of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha have been made the respondents in the PIL," the PIL stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)