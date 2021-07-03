New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to frame effective rules, regulations and guidelines to control population explosion.

The plea filed by Firoz Bakht Ahmed, grandnephew of India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, stated that population explosion is the root cause of more than 50 per cent of problems in India.

The PIL sought directions to the Centre to ascertain the feasibility of making 'Two-Child Law' as criteria for government jobs, aids and subsidies, right to vote, right to contest, right to property, right to free shelter, etc.

"The government should declare first Sunday of every month as Health Day in place of Polio Day to spread awareness on population explosion and provide contraceptive pill, condoms, vaccines, etc to EWS and BPL families, with polio vaccines," said the plea.

It added that that as an alternative relief the petitioner has sought directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a comprehensive report on population explosion within three months and suggest the ways to control it. (ANI)

