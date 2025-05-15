Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, underlined the importance of pilgrimage sites and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Pilgrimage sites are not only the centre of our religious faith, but they are also a symbol of the unity and cultural solidarity of the country," CM Dhami said, adding "Devotees coming from different places gather at these places and realize the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'."

The Chief Minister further highlighted the organization of Pushkar Kumbh, taking place in the Mana village of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

Pushkar Kumbh is being organised after 12 years in Mana, a border village of Chamoli district. Security arrangements have been done by the police and district administration, for the convenience of pilgrims.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that the pedestrian path has been improved for the Pushkar Kumbh organized at Keshav Prayag in Mana village.

"Sign boards in various languages have been installed here for the convenience of the devotees on the pedestrian path. Along with this, police have been deployed on the footpath for the smooth conduct of Kumbh. SDRF jawans have also been deployed on the Sangam coast," Tiwari added.

He further said that the tehsil administration has been instructed to do regular monitoring to keep the arrangements for the Pushkar Kumbh smooth.

According to religious tradition, when Jupiter enters Gemini in 12 years, Pushkar Kumbh is held in Keshav Prayag located at the confluence of Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers in Mana village. Vaishnav followers of South India mainly participate in this event.

According to Hindu religious beliefs, Maharishi Ved Vyas composed the mythological text of Hinduism, Mahabharata, while doing penance in Keshav Prayag.

It is also believed that Ramanujacharya and Madhvacharya, attained knowledge from Goddess Saraswati at this place. (ANI)

