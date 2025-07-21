Barabanki (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A group of kanwariyas was allegedly attacked by some intoxicated men in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh following a dispute late Sunday, police said.

Police said the incident occurred at around 11 pm near Chandoora village, and the situation was quickly brought under control. Two suspects have been taken into custody, it said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The kanwariyas, after offering water at the Prasanna Nath Mahadev Temple, were walking from Bhagauli Tirth towards the Lodheswar Mahadev temple in Ramnagar, which is a traditional pilgrimage route followed during the Hindu month of Shravan (Sawan), dedicated to Lord Shiva.

There was an altercation between the kanwariyas and a group of men near a shop. As the pilgrims moved ahead, about six men intercepted them near a petrol station between the villages of Raipur and Chandoora and attacked them.

Also Read | 7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts: Bombay High Court Acquits All 12 Accused; Says Prosecution 'Utterly Failed' to Prove Case.

The Mohammadpur Khala police station is located close to the scene, and personnel responded promptly.

"There was a confrontation that escalated into a minor clash," said Circle Officer (Fatehpur) Jagat Ram Kanaujia.

"Two people have been taken into custody, and the Kanwar Yatra is continuing peacefully. No injuries have been reported," he added.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Kartikeya Singh said all pilgrims were safely escorted toward the Lodheswar Mahadev Temple under police protection.

One of the detained suspects, identified as Durgesh, was apparently intoxicated and is being questioned, he added.

It was not immediately known what the dispute that led to the clash was about.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)