Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) A dedicated cyber police station would be set up for the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Thursday. Replying to a question about the rise in cases of cyber frauds, Walse-Patil said dedicated police stations would be set up across the state to tackle such crimes, including in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the industrial township near Pune.

Also Read | Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 Crore Released to 17 States, Says Finance Ministry.

The minister was speaking at an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone With Helio P65 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He also said that at present a person who joins the police force as a constable can rise, at the most, to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector. This policy would be modified and a constable-rank person would be able to rise to Police Sub-Inspector's level before retirement, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)