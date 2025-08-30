Patna (Bihar) [India], August 30 (ANI): Bihar Minister Sanjay Saraogi on Saturday criticised the Opposition over derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a rally in Darbhanga, calling the incident the "pinnacle of lowliness."

"These people have reached the pinnacle of lowliness. Mithila is the land of Janaki Maa, and these people have tarnished the image of this place. Derogatory words were used about PM Modi's late mother, abuses and insults were hurled; these people have tarnished the entire land of Mithila," Saraogi said while speaking to ANI.

Targeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Saraogi said, "Every single person in Mithila is angry... Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should take out a 'Prayischit Yatra' instead of a 'Vote Adhikar Yatra'... These people have done all this to satisfy a particular section of society; the people of Mithila will never forget this insult..."

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP leaders staged a silent protest (maun dharna) at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga.

On Friday, police arrested the man accused of hurling abuses at PM Modi and his late mother during the INDIA bloc's Darbhanga rally, Darbhanga SSP told ANI earlier.

The arrest followed circulation of a video purportedly showing the accused directing abusive slurs at the Prime Minister, sparking a political row in poll-bound Bihar.

The controversy also led to clashes in Patna between BJP and Congress workers. Stones were pelted at the site as the BJP staged a protest against the Congress in front of the Congress office in Patna. (ANI)

