Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Two accused in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Pintu Sengar murder case surrendered in the CMM court on Tuesday, police said.

Preetinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur told reporters, "The Pintu Sengar murder case was highlighted here in which two accused were yet to be arrested. A non-bailable warrant was also issued by the court against them after which today they have surrendered before the court. The rest of the accused have already been arrested. Now after filing chargesheet, further action will be taken."

Also Read | After 99% Results, Delhi Govt School Students Set Another Performance Benchmark in JEE and NEET Exams, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On June 20, BSP leader who also used to operate as a property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chakeri police station area in Kanpur.

According to the police, the assailants had followed the deceased's car before shooting him dead. (ANI)

Also Read | TRP Ratings Scam: CBI Registers Case to Probe Alleged Fraud Based on Complaint Filed in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)