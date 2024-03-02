New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl sustained multiple injuries after she was attacked by a pitbull in Delhi's Jagatpuri, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the 7-year-old was 'bitten and dragged' by a pitbull, owned by her neighbour.

The police said that the Jagatpuri police received a PCR call on Friday, March 1, at around 8.47 pm from a woman who reported the dog attack on her daughter.

"On March 1, 2024, at 8.47 pma PCR call has been received at PS Jagatpuri in which Lady Caller said that her 7 years daughter has been bitten and dragged by a Pitbull Dog and the said Pitbull dog belongs to her neighbour. On receiving the PCR call staff reached at spot and enquired about the girl, the victim was found with her mother at her residence at Gali No. 2 , Jagatpuri and dog bite was present on the body of the victim," the police said.

The police registered a case against the dog's owner following the complaint from the victim's mother. He has been booked under sections 289 and 337 of the IPC, the police said.

The dog owner has been identified as Shivanand Bhaskar, a resident of Jagatpuri.

"The mother of the girl said that at around 6 pm the incident happened and she took her girl to the local doctor and got the treatment. The victim girl, along with her mother, was sent to the Hedgewar Hospital for the preparation of MLC," they added. (ANI)

